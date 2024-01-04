Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewscartrafficbaden-württembergwomenwomanpforzheimaccidentspolice

Pedestrian hit by a car: Woman is seriously injured

Two women have been hit and injured by a car while crossing a road in Pforzheim. One of the two suffered serious injuries. As the police reported on Thursday, a 42-year-old man hit the pedestrians with his car on Wednesday evening as he was turning. A 49-year-old woman was hit head-on, she fell...

 and  Vladimir Milov
1 min read

Pforzheim - Pedestrian hit by a car: Woman is seriously injured

Two women have been hit and injured by a car while crossing a road in Pforzheim. One of the two suffered serious injuries. As the police reported on Thursday, a 42-year-old man hit the pedestrians with his car on Wednesday evening as he was turning. A 49-year-old woman was hit head-on, she fell and had to be taken to hospital with serious injuries. Her 34-year-old companion was slightly injured.

Message

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

German Federal States

Three women injured in an altercation at the station

Three women have been injured in an altercation at Göttingen railroad station. A 20-year-old man got into an argument with several women on Wednesday evening and insulted them, as the police reported on Thursday. The man then allegedly punched a 44-year-old woman in the head and an 18-year-old...

 and  Ksenia Johnson
Members Public
German Federal States

Pedelec rider critically injured in accident

A 77-year-old pedelec rider has suffered life-threatening injuries in a collision with a car in Hanover. According to the police, the accident occurred on Wednesday when the man tried to turn off on his pedelec, as the police reported on Thursday. As a result of the collision, the senior...

 and  Grigoriy Williams
Members Public

Latest