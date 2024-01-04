Pforzheim - Pedestrian hit by a car: Woman is seriously injured

Two women have been hit and injured by a car while crossing a road in Pforzheim. One of the two suffered serious injuries. As the police reported on Thursday, a 42-year-old man hit the pedestrians with his car on Wednesday evening as he was turning. A 49-year-old woman was hit head-on, she fell and had to be taken to hospital with serious injuries. Her 34-year-old companion was slightly injured.

Source: www.stern.de