Pforzheim - Pedestrian hit by a car: Woman is seriously injured
Two women have been hit and injured by a car while crossing a road in Pforzheim. One of the two suffered serious injuries. As the police reported on Thursday, a 42-year-old man hit the pedestrians with his car on Wednesday evening as he was turning. A 49-year-old woman was hit head-on, she fell and had to be taken to hospital with serious injuries. Her 34-year-old companion was slightly injured.
Source: www.stern.de