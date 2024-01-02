Skip to content
Mettmann - Pedestrian finds five dead puppies on the banks of the Rhine

A pedestrian discovered five dead puppies on the banks of the Rhine in Monheim on New Year's morning. The 40-year-old was walking along a beaten path when he found the dead animals to the right and left of the path, police said on Tuesday. The young dogs are said to have been Bullmastiff puppies. Two of the dead animals were lying individually on the ground, the other three were covered in flotsam under a stone. The police have initiated proceedings for a criminal offense under the Animal Welfare Act and are looking for witnesses.

Police statement

Source: www.stern.de

