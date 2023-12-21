Aachen - Pedestrian dies in traffic accident with bus

A pedestrian has been hit and fatally injured by a bus in Eschweiler near Aachen. The 73-year-old died at the scene of the accident at the bus station on Thursday morning, according to the police. The bus driver suffered a shock and was looked after by the police victim protection team. It was initially unclear how the traffic accident could have happened. The police are investigating. The bus station in Eschweiler was closed until late Thursday afternoon.

Source: www.stern.de