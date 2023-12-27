Traffic - Pedestrian dies after collision with car

A pedestrian has died in hospital following a collision with a car. According to the police on Wednesday, the 80-year-old man and another person were trying to cross a road near Dobel (Calw district) last Friday. Possibly due to the bad weather, a 57-year-old female driver is said to have not seen the two pedestrians in time and hit the senior citizen with the wing mirror of her car. He later succumbed to his serious injuries. The investigation into the accident is ongoing.

Press release

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de