Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsbaden-württembergaccidentstrafficdistrict of calwseniorscarpolicecollision

Pedestrian dies after collision with car

A pedestrian has died in hospital following a collision with a car. According to the police on Wednesday, the 80-year-old man and another person were trying to cross a road near Dobel (Calw district) last Friday. Possibly due to the bad weather, a 57-year-old female driver is said to have not...

 and  John Stellmacher
1 min read
The neon sign "Accident" on the roof of a police car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
The neon sign "Accident" on the roof of a police car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Traffic - Pedestrian dies after collision with car

A pedestrian has died in hospital following a collision with a car. According to the police on Wednesday, the 80-year-old man and another person were trying to cross a road near Dobel (Calw district) last Friday. Possibly due to the bad weather, a 57-year-old female driver is said to have not seen the two pedestrians in time and hit the senior citizen with the wing mirror of her car. He later succumbed to his serious injuries. The investigation into the accident is ongoing.

Press release

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A sign with the inscription "Emergency room" hangs on a hospital. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Car leaves the A20: 34-year-old seriously injured

A 34-year-old man left the road in his car on the A20 highway shortly before the Sanitz junction (Rostock district) and suffered serious injuries. He was driving on the highway from Rostock towards Stralsund on Wednesday evening, according to the police. His car ended up in a ditch and the...

 and  James Williams
Members Public
The then Federal Minister of Finance Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU). Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

De Maizière: Schäuble was "a patriot"

Former Interior Minister Thomas de Maizière (CDU) has paid tribute to the late Wolfgang Schäuble as a "friend and valued colleague". He had known Schäuble since his time as head of the Federal Chancellery in the 1980s, de Maizière told the German Press Agency in Berlin on Wednesday about his...

 and  Hanna Hofmann
Members Public
A blue light on a police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Parcels misappropriated: suspect in custody

Three employees of a parcel center are suspected of embezzling consignments worth over 15,000 euros. A 29-year-old suspect was remanded in custody, as the police and the public prosecutor's office announced on Wednesday. The trio had particularly targeted smartphones, they said.

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public

Latest

A sign with the inscription "Emergency room" hangs on a hospital. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Car leaves the A20: 34-year-old seriously injured

A 34-year-old man left the road in his car on the A20 highway shortly before the Sanitz junction (Rostock district) and suffered serious injuries. He was driving on the highway from Rostock towards Stralsund on Wednesday evening, according to the police. His car ended up in a ditch and the...

 and  James Williams
Members Public
The then Federal Minister of Finance Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU). Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

De Maizière: Schäuble was "a patriot"

Former Interior Minister Thomas de Maizière (CDU) has paid tribute to the late Wolfgang Schäuble as a "friend and valued colleague". He had known Schäuble since his time as head of the Federal Chancellery in the 1980s, de Maizière told the German Press Agency in Berlin on Wednesday about his...

 and  Hanna Hofmann
Members Public