Pedestrian dies after accident in Dessau-Roßlau

A 91-year-old pedestrian has died following an accident in Dessau-Roßlau on Friday evening. An 18-year-old driver hit the man at a set of traffic lights, according to the Dessau-Roßlau police on Saturday. The senior citizen was reportedly taken to hospital, where he died on Saturday morning. The police are investigating the circumstances of the accident.

