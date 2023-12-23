Investigations - Pedestrian dies after accident in Dessau-Roßlau
A 91-year-old pedestrian has died following an accident in Dessau-Roßlau on Friday evening. An 18-year-old driver hit the man at a set of traffic lights, according to the Dessau-Roßlau police on Saturday. The senior citizen was reportedly taken to hospital, where he died on Saturday morning. The police are investigating the circumstances of the accident.
Read also:
- A clan member is punished here
- Traffic lawyer warns: Don't talk to the police!
- Will he be convicted as Jutta's murderer after 37 years?
- He also wanted to kill his cousin
Source: www.stern.de