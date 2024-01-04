Skip to content
Pedelec rider critically injured in accident

A 77-year-old pedelec rider has suffered life-threatening injuries in a collision with a car in Hanover. According to the police, the accident occurred on Wednesday when the man tried to turn off on his pedelec, as the police reported on Thursday. As a result of the collision, the senior...

Hanover Region - Pedelec rider critically injured in accident

A 77-year-old pedelec rider has suffered life-threatening injuries in a collision with a car in Hanover. According to the police, the accident occurred on Wednesday when the man tried to turn off on his pedelec, as the police reported on Thursday. As a result of the collision, the senior citizen fell and suffered life-threatening injuries. The man was resuscitated by an emergency doctor and the ambulance service and taken to hospital. The 67-year-old female driver was slightly injured. The police are looking for witnesses to the accident.

