Soest - Pedelec rider collides with motorcycle: in mortal danger
A 54-year-old female pedelec rider collided with a motorcyclist in Soest on New Year's Eve morning and suffered life-threatening injuries. The woman was taken to hospital by helicopter, as the police announced on Sunday. According to initial police findings, the woman had driven onto a country road without paying attention to the 24-year-old motorcyclist who was traveling there. The motorcyclist tried to take evasive action, but was unable to prevent the collision. The biker was slightly injured.
Press release
Source: www.stern.de