Pechstein's Tears as Trial Shows Signs of Prolongation Indefinitely

The long-standing dispute between Claudia Pechstein and the International Skating Union (ISU) continues, even after the hearing at the Higher Regional Court in Munich. The end is nowhere in sight. Pechstein is seeking 8,372,908.51 euros in damages and compensation for distress.

Claudia Pechstein's voice trembled as she recalled her years of strife. The speed skater has been battling for her rights, for justice, money, and against the ISU, for fifteen years. She may need to carry on fighting. "They'll drag this out for another fifteen years," warned Michael Geistlinger, legal advisor to the ISU, during the hearing at the Higher Regional Court in Munich.

In Munich, the two parties involved in the dispute could not reach an agreement after several hours of negotiation. Judge Andreas Müller attempted to mediate the dispute during this time, but the trial was postponed until February 13, with an uncertain outcome. There are plans for further negotiations, but the two sides seem to be at odds.

Pechstein seeks 8,372,908.51 euros

The 52-year-old Claudia Pechstein is demanding 8,372,908.51 euros in damages and compensation for distress, and an apology from the ISU to restore her reputation as a clean athlete. However, the world governing body remains resolute. The amount, which was already reduced to 4 million euros plus interest during the hearing, is considered "unacceptable," according to Geistlinger, and an apology or acknowledgment of wrongdoing is also out of the question. The ISU is not interested in "tarnishing the image of the greatest female speed skater of all time," but its stance is clear: the doping allegation stands.

What comes next in this seemingly endless case? Judge Müller has instructed the ISU to prepare a "statement of honor" for Pechstein ahead of any discussion of money. Consequently, there will be no verdict in February, and a lengthy investigation looms, marking the beginning of another chapter in this complex and seemingly interminable saga. The question of whether Pechstein's doping ban from 2009 to 2011 was justified remains unanswered.

Flashback: In 2009, atypical blood values were discovered in five-time Olympic champion Pechstein, leading the ISU to suspend her for two years based on the newly introduced "indirect doping evidence" by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld the ban.

"Who fights for fifteen years..."

Pechstein has taken her fight to numerous courts, including the Swiss Federal Tribunal, the European Court of Justice, and the Federal Constitutional Court. In 2022, the latter ruled in her favor, stating that the CAS procedure was unfair, and her damages claim was admissible. Pechstein attributes her atypical blood values to a hereditary blood disorder, making the case a matter of medical debate.

On this occasion, Claudia Pechstein appeared in Munich in uniform, accompanied by her lawyers Simon Bergmann, Thomas Summerer, and Christian Krahe, as well as her partner Matthias Große and her manager Ralf Grengel. She shared her perspective and reiterated the suicidal thoughts she first described in her biography in 2010. "I was accused of doping for ten years. The thought that everyone saw me as a cheat drove me to the brink of madness. I couldn't eat for days, I cried, I was desperate. I wanted to throw myself off a bridge. Yes, I wanted to take my own life. Luckily, I didn't jump," she told Bild, breaking down in tears. The trial was adjourned.

After the recess, Matthias Große also spoke up. "An explanation for why this shouldn't have gone this far" is "certainly not too much to ask," he said, and: "Who fights for fifteen years fights for another fifteen years!" Even in the courtroom, Alfons Hörmann, the former president of the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB), embraced Pechstein, having once apologized to her for the suffering of the past years on behalf of German sports. Hörmann patted her on the shoulder: "You did well!"

