Ministry of the Interior - Peak: 60 ATM blasts in Hesse in 2023

The number of ATM blasts in Hesse has reached a new high in 2023. According to the Hessian Ministry of the Interior, there were 60 cases up to December 28. This is four more than in 2021, which has been the busiest year to date, and 19 more than in 2022 as a whole. According to the ministry, the damage caused amounts to around 15 million euros. This includes around 10.3 million euros in property damage and a good 4.7 million euros in loot.

"In 40 cases, the ATM was blown up and cash taken", explained the ministry. In nine cases, there was only an attempt to detonate the machine, and in a further eleven cases, the perpetrators were unable to steal any cash despite detonating the machine. "In the same period in 2022, there were a total of 22 crimes in which cash was taken." The Hessian police reportedly arrested 15 suspects in 2023.

"Bank robbery 2.0" is committed by unscrupulous, organized perpetrators who do not shy away from injuring or even killing uninvolved third parties," explained Interior Minister Peter Beuth (CDU) according to the press release. The ruthlessness of the perpetrators is also demonstrated by the fact that they accept high levels of damage and risk.

"The danger posed by the unscrupulous actions of ATM burglars is not adequately reflected in the current legal situation," criticized Beuth. Hesse is also calling for the federal government to consider tougher penalties that would adequately sanction the dangerous nature of the crime in order to deter potential perpetrators more effectively. "Blasting ATMs must be unattractive and unprofitable. The banks in particular must work on this," said Beuth.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de