Peaceful New Year's Eve in Thuringia - firecrackers cause injuries

The people of Thuringia celebrated New Year's Eve with lots of fireworks and largely peacefully. However, there were several people injured by firecrackers and smaller fires in many places, mainly caused by rockets, the police reported on Monday. There were no "serious incidents", said a spokesperson for the situation center of the Ministry of the Interior in Erfurt. It was a quieter New Year's Eve than in 2023. However, the state police directorate reported that some people had indulged in alcohol in a celebratory mood.

"This in turn led in many cases to the improper use of pyrotechnics, physical altercations and numerous fires."

By early Monday morning, the police reported that they had registered 25 cases of suspected bodily harm, 68 offences involving the use of pyrotechnics and 11 cases of damage to property in connection with pyrotechnics, as well as 69 fires.

In the Arnstadt district of Behringen, a firework exploded in the hand of a 16-year-old when it was lit. The teenager lost a phalanx in the accident. In Ebeleben in the Kyffhäuserkreis district, a 27-year-old man was seriously injured in the face by a firework on Saturday. According to the police, he had been handling homemade and illegal firecrackers. He had to be taken to hospital by rescue helicopter.

A large number of fires had to be extinguished. A detached house caught fire in the Windischholzhausen district of Erfurt. According to the police, the three residents were able to escape to safety. In Schmalkalden (Schmalkalden-Meiningen district), a double carport with a photovoltaic system on the roof caught fire. The car that was parked there was destroyed. The damage was estimated at around 110,000 euros. It was not initially clear whether the fires were connected to the New Year's Eve celebrations.

In Greiz, young people aged 15 and 18 fired rockets and firecrackers at a group of people shortly after midnight, according to police reports. Four people were injured, including an eleven-year-old child, as the police reported on Monday.

The 18-year-old spent the rest of the night in police custody, the younger one was taken to his parents. Both youngsters are being investigated for dangerous bodily harm.

In Bad Liebenstein in the Wartburg district, a hotel guest threw a firecracker into a group of people. Five people were slightly injured. In the Saale-Holzland district and other regions of Thuringia, it was mainly rockets that caused smaller fires. In Bürgel (Saale-Holzland district), a rocket probably set a tree on fire. Containers of old clothes also caught fire.

In Saalfeld, an apartment in an apartment building burned down on Sunday. The house was evacuated. Four people were slightly injured by smoke. According to the police, the apartment building is currently uninhabitable. Investigations into the cause of the fire are still ongoing.

