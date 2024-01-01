Brandenburg - Peaceful New Year celebrations: incidents the exception

Illegal fireworks and assaults: The police in the Mark were called out to around 900 incidents on New Year's Eve. A police spokeswoman explained on Monday that it remained comparatively quiet. This is by no means a peak figure for New Year's Eve.

According to the police, there were around 100 fires on New Year's Eve. Most of these were smaller fires such as burning letterboxes, hedges or garbage cans. In Ludwigsfelde, three apartments in a terraced house caught fire. A resident had lit fireworks on the terrace and started the fire. Officers were also called out to around 70 cases of damage to property and around 100 cases of bodily harm. As of Monday, 17 people were injured by the improper use of fireworks.

As in the previous year, there were individual cases of attacks on emergency services. In Brandenburg an der Havel, two police officers were injured by pyrotechnics while taking a report. One was hit in the face by the remains of pyrotechnics and slightly injured. According to the police, another officer suffered blast trauma. An investigation was launched into an attack on police officers.

The majority of fire departments in the country also reported a fairly peaceful New Year's Eve. "It was relatively quiet, but we always had something to do and no major incidents," said a spokesperson for the regional fire department control center in Eberswalde. 50 operations for three districts is "actually not a lot". The Oderland regional control center did not experience any major operations either. "It was mostly waste bins, clothes containers and balconies," explained a spokesperson.

According to the city, the Potsdam fire department was called out to 32 fire and 35 rescue service operations between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. "There was an accumulation of alarms between midnight and 2.00 am. These mainly included fires in garbage containers and fire alarm systems triggered by firework smoke," explained a spokesperson for the city administration.

The emergency rooms at the Ernst von Bergmann Hospital in Potsdam remained relatively quiet on New Year's Eve compared to previous years. The night was "manageable", explained a hospital spokeswoman on Monday. Ten people ended up in the emergency room with injuries caused by fireworks. "There were again some serious injuries, particularly to the eyes," the spokeswoman explained. One child was also affected.

In Angermünde, a 56-year-old woman suffered irreparable damage to her hand from a firearm. The shot had gone off uncontrollably. Further reports of serious hand injuries were also received at various locations in the state.

