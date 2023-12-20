War - Peace talks? Baden-Baden disappointed with answer

In the debate about Baden-Baden as a venue for possible peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, the spa town is disappointed with the response from Berlin. "It is right that the Foreign Office is not responding to my offer of peace talks in Baden-Baden at this time," said Lord Mayor Dietmar Späth on Wednesday. "I would have liked a different response to our initiative," the city quoted the non-party town hall leader as saying. Several media outlets had previously reported.

In the summer, Späth had announced that he would officially put Baden-Baden up for discussion with the German government as a venue for peace talks. The traditional municipality on the western edge of the Black Forest is also a "meeting place for the whole world" and a "peaceful meeting place" from a historical perspective, where many personalities have been guests, Späth told the "Badische Neueste Nachrichten" newspaper in August.

Späth now said: "We must all have a great interest in ending this terrible war of aggression." Baden-Baden is still at his disposal. "In the new year, I will make Berlin aware of the offer again if necessary," explained the local politician.

Ukraine has been fighting a defensive battle against a Russian invasion for almost 22 months. Kiev has recently suffered setbacks. Ukraine was unable to liberate larger areas in the course of its counter-offensive, instead its own troops are once again under increased pressure from the Russian military. At the same time, support in the West for the invaded country has decreased significantly.

