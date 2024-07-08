Without oil from Russia - PCK Schwedt: Capacity utilization back at a good 80 percent

One and a half years after the withdrawal from Russian crude oil, the important refinery PCK in Brandenburg, Germany, manages to achieve an utilization rate of around 80 percent with the help of new supply routes. This is what can be achieved with the current supply sources, said PCK CEO Rolf Schairer on Monday on the sidelines of a visit by the Federal Commissioner for Eastern Europe Carsten Schneider. The figure is significantly above the utilization rate at the beginning of 2023 but below the figures from previous years. From the perspective of the Federal Government, the location is secure.

The refinery had long processed only Russian oil from the Druzhba pipeline. At the beginning of 2023, the Federal Government stopped the import of Russian pipeline oil due to the attack on Ukraine. Currently, 70 percent of the crude oil comes via a pipeline from the port of Rostock; the remaining 30 percent comes via the port of Danzig and from Kazakhstan, and is delivered via the Druschba pipeline.

To achieve over 80 percent utilization in crude oil processing, it would be necessary, among other things, to expand the Rostock pipeline, said Schairer. The Federal Government has pledged 400 million euros for this. The money is available, but the disbursement must still be approved by the EU Commission, said Economic State Secretary Michael Kellner (Greens).

The grant procedure has been ongoing for months. When a decision can be expected, Kellner did not say. His ministry acts as an intermediary between the Commission and the owners, he explained. The contribution of the owners is also necessary. Kellner emphasized, however, "PCK is secure. This also does not depend on these funding funds." The plant is on "solid ground."

It is still open whether more oil from Kazakhstan will be processed at PCK in the near future. The Kazakh government has offered to double the delivery of 100,000 tons per month. The latest figure was 120,000 tons, said Kellner. The Federal Government is in very close contact with the Kazakh side. An increase in deliveries is desirable. The refinery can theoretically process nearly a million tons of crude oil per month.

