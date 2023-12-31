Bundesliga - Pawlak leads first Cologne training session

FC Köln will start 2024 without a new head coach. The Bundesliga club announced on Sunday that André Pawlak will lead the first training session on January 2. Alongside René Wagner and Kevin McKenna, the 52-year-old was one of three assistant coaches under Steffen Baumgart, who left the club on December 21. The interim solution with Pawlak buys more time in the search for a new head coach. Sporting director Christian Keller will comment on the current situation before the session (2 p.m.). For FC, the new soccer year begins with the match against 1. FC Heidenheim on January 13.

Pawlak enjoys a good reputation in Cologne. As a long-time assistant head coach and former U21 coach, he is familiar with the processes at the club. He also led the team back into the Bundesliga following Markus Anfang's departure at the end of April 2019.

According to "Kicker", Jaka Cuber Potocnik will also train with the professionals for the first time. The signing of the youth player in January 2022 had earned FC a transfer ban for the next two transfer periods. His former club Olimpija Ljubljana had accused Cologne of instigating the transfer of the then 16-year-old talent and lodged a complaint with FIFA. The punishment imposed by the world governing body was confirmed by the International Court of Arbitration for Sport Cas shortly before Christmas.

Source: www.stern.de