Paul Whelan conveys to CNN that the detention of a Russian soldier may bring more complications to his case.

Paul Whelan, who has been imprisoned in Russia for over five years and classified as wrongfully detained by the US State Department, found out about the arrest of US Staff Sgt. Gordon Black from his parents. Whelan was aware that Black was arrested for theft in the city of Vladivostok, but didn't know the specifics. He expressed concern that if Black were also designated as wrongfully detained, it could complicate efforts to secure his release as well as that of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich.

Black visited his girlfriend in Russia without approval from the US military, his mother reported. The US has yet to receive consular access to see the detainee, and he's set to stay in pre-trial detention until July 2.

In an interview with CNN, Whelan expressed his worry that if Black were declared wrongfully detained, it could slow down negotiations for their release. The State Department has not yet made this determination for Black's case, and the process is often long. When former Marines Trevor Reed and Brittney Griner were both designated as wrongfully detained, their cases complicated his own, leading to delayed negotiations. Whelan said, "I'm hoping that we're nearing the end of this and that the light at the end of the tunnel isn't just another train coming at me."

Discussing the ongoing negotiations, Whelan stated, "I know that there are ongoing proposals. Russia hasn't accepted any of them. They're trying to come up with their own proposals, but they never make any sense to me. I was pretty depressed around the anniversary of my detention in December." He felt the negotiations had not been progressing well.

The Biden administration has offered several significant proposals to the Russians, hoping to bring back both Whelan and Gershkovich. One proposal in late November was rejected. Both men are declared wrongfully detained and their return has been prioritized.

A State Department spokesperson said, "Paul has demonstrated remarkable resilience given the challenging circumstances. Russia should free him immediately."

Blinken, the Secretary of State, spoke with Whelan in mid-February, the third time they've communicated by phone. They also spoke in 2021 and 2022.

"I've been encouraged by the State Department, who've told me they have everyone working on this they can and are doing everything possible to resolve this. However, I've requested to speak with the President and high-ranking officials, insisting on their involvement to show that they understand the seriousness of the situation and my situation as a hostage with no involvement in any activities," said Whelan.

"I know all the voices saying 'Please keep hope alive' are well-intentioned, and I get it. But guys, following the timeline of it taking lengthy periods, it's getting hard to keep hopping," he added. Whelan hopes to speak with top officials to ensure they understand his dire predicament and help him get released.

Source: edition.cnn.com