Vice President of the Bundestag - Pau calls for prevention against anti-Semitism

Bundestag Vice-President Petra Pau has called for vigilance in view of the rise in anti-Semitic incidents following the Hamas attack on Israel. "Anti-Semitism can neither be expelled, deported nor delegitimized," said the Left Party politician on Wednesday, according to the Brandenburg Left Party, during a visit to the Sachsenhausen Memorial and the Jewish community in Oranienburg. "It's not just about consistent prosecution, but also about prevention and vigilance. The fight against anti-Semitism is a task for society as a whole."

Since October 7, authorities in Germany have counted at least 4300 crimes related to the Middle East conflict, including almost 500 acts of violence.

Pau visited the memorial together with Brandenburg's Left Party leader Sebastian Walter and Andreas Büttner (Left Party), spokesperson for the Friends of Israel in the Brandenburg state parliament. The politicians said they wanted to send a signal of solidarity with Jews and the state of Israel. They spoke to members of the Jewish community in Oranienburg.

Walter demanded: "The memories of the suffering of our Jewish fellow citizens and the Sinti and Roma during the fascist era must be kept alive, even if the moral authority and vivid stories of contemporary witnesses will be missing in the future." Büttner said: "We are concerned about the safety and well-being of our Jewish fellow citizens, including here in Oranienburg."

According to the memorial, more than 200,000 people, including Jews, Sinti and Roma, were imprisoned in the Nazi concentration camp Sachsenhausen between 1936 and 1945. Tens of thousands of prisoners died in the concentration camp.

