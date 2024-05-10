Pattie Mallette, the mother of Justin Bieber, is ecstatic about being a first-time grandma.

On Thursday, Mallette shared a video on her verified Instagram account showcasing her reaction to her son, Justin Bieber, and his wife, Hailey Bieber, announcing they are soon-to-be parents.

Excitedly, Mallette stated, "I've been waiting for this day, and now that they've shared the news, I can finally celebrate with you all. Oh my gosh, I'm going to be a grandma! I am so thrilled for Justin and Hailey... they're going to be the best mom and dad ever. Praise God."

Mallette also expressed her joy in the video's caption: "BABY BIEBER IS ON ITS WAY!! I'M GOING TO BE A GRANDMA!!!"

In addition, Justin's dad, actor Stephen Baldwin, expressed his support with a heartfelt message on Instagram.

"Love you guys," Baldwin wrote alongside a screenshot of the couple's pregnancy announcement photo. "Blessed beyond words. Praise God. Let's get ready to have some fun!"

Bieber, 30, and his 27-year-old wife, a model and entrepreneur, have been married for six years.

Read also:

Source: edition.cnn.com