German Federal StatesNewspublic transportbvgvehicletrafficberlindiversity

"Patterns of diversity" rarely seen in BVG vehicles

Anyone who has already been able to take a seat on the Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe (BVG) "model of diversity" can count themselves lucky: A good 1.5 years after the launch of the new seat pattern, relatively few buses and subway trains are equipped with it. However, this also means that it has...

 and  Carmen Simpson
1 min read
Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe (BVG) presents its new seating design for buses and trains). Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Traffic - "Patterns of diversity" rarely seen in BVG vehicles

Anyone who has already been able to take a seat on the Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe (BVG) "model of diversity" can count themselves lucky: A good 1.5 years after the launch of the new seat pattern, relatively few buses and subway trains are equipped with it. However, this also means that it has not been necessary to replace the seat covers in the vehicles too often recently.

"There is no fixed timetable for the roll-out. Above all, no intact seat cushions or covers are usually removed and replaced with the new sample, because we are of course also acting sustainably and conserving resources in this respect," a BVG spokesperson told the German Press Agency. "Large numbers of the model will therefore only be seen in the city with the next generation of bus, streetcar and subway vehicles."

However, some of the approximately 1600 BVG buses are already on the road with the new design. It shows a colorful sea of human outlines - symbolic of the diversity of passengers.

Initially, only the newer H and HK series of subway trains are to be converted. "Currently, 18 cars in the large profile and 16 cars in the small profile of these series are already equipped with the new seat pattern," it said. Accordingly, 258 H-series carriages will gradually follow in the large profile, while 80 HK-series carriages are still outstanding in the small profile. Small-profile streetcars generally run on lines U1 to U4, while the large-profile models run on lines U5 to U9.

According to BVG, the equipment of the IK subway series is still being coordinated. The approval process for retrofitting the streetcars is still ongoing.

Source: www.stern.de

