Patrick Schwarzenegger has got engaged

There is great joy among friends and family: Arnold Schwarzenegger's eldest son is getting married. The chosen one is his longtime girlfriend Abby Champion. The couple posted love photos on Instagram to mark the festive occasion.

A wedding is on the cards in the Schwarzenegger household. Patrick Schwarzenegger and his longtime girlfriend Abby Champion have gotten engaged. The pair announced the news to their followers in a post with the same title.

Two of the four photos show the happy couple dressed in winter clothes on a beach adorned with a large heart made of red roses. In the first picture, the engagement ring takes center stage. In the fourth, the couple are finally back in the warmth and enjoying the festive occasion together with friends and family and a cream cake. The newly engaged couple's comment is: "Forever and ever".

The engagement doesn't just make those directly involved happy. Celebrity congratulations also piled up in the comments. "Now I can die happy", wrote actor Taylor Lautner, for example. Fellow models Sara Sampaio and Toni Garrn also offer their heartfelt congratulations. Just like actress Bella Throne.

"Joy, joy, joy"

Schwarzenegger's sister Katherine is also delighted with the new addition to the family. She posted the lovely news in her stories and commented: "Joy, joy, joy - I love them both so much". Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion have officially been a couple since 2016.

Patrick is the eldest son of Austrian-American actor and former politician Arnold Schwarzenegger. Together with his then wife Maria Shriver, he also had daughters Katherine and Christina (born in 1991) and son Christopher (born in 1997). Arnie's fifth child, son Joseph, was also born in 1997. His mother is a long-time domestic worker.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de