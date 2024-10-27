Patrick Dempsey is engaged in an affectionate encounter with "Scream 7."

Actor Patrick Dempsey proposes a potential comeback in the "Scream" franchise. The 58-year-old, known for his role as Detective Mark Kincaid in "Scream 3" (2000), has expressed interest, but is still waiting for the script.

Dempsey hints at a possible reunion in the "Scream" series. Reports suggest that he may reprise his role as the detective in the anticipated "Scream 7". In an exclusive chat with "People" magazine, Dempsey mentioned, "They've talked to me about it, and I think they're still working on the script." Regarding the main female star of the series so far, he added, "Yes, Neve has signed on, so I believe we'll see."

"I'm just waiting to read the script and see if it actually happens," Dempsey continued, who last appeared in the biopic "Ferrari". "In this industry, you never know what's around the corner. But if the chance arises and it becomes a reality, I will certainly consider it," he concluded.

Will Detective Mark Kincaid make an appearance again?

Dempsey portrayed the character of a Los Angeles Police Department detective alongside Campbell's Sidney Prescott, Cox's Gale Weathers, and Arquette's Dewey Riley in "Scream 3". In the movie, Kincaid aided in the murder investigation while developing feelings for Prescott.

A subtle reference to Detective Mark Kincaid's relationship with Sidney Prescott was made in "Scream 5" (2022). The directors, Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett, later confirmed this during an interview with "Entertainment Weekly". The character's name was also mentioned in "Scream 6" (2023).

The announcement for "Scream 7" was made in August 2023. In March 2024, Campbell announced her return to the series. When Campbell announced her comeback, she also confirmed that Kevin Williamson, who wrote the original script, would direct the new film.

Dempsey's potential return to the "Scream" franchise as Detective Mark Kincaid is eagerly anticipated by fans. If the character does make an appearance in "Scream 7," it could further explore his past relationship with Sidney Prescott.

Read also: