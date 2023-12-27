Märkischer Kreis - Patient in ambulance attacks emergency paramedic

On the way to hospital, an 82-year-old patient undid the straps on his stretcher and punched a paramedic several times. The ambulance and an emergency ambulance traveling in convoy towards Lüdenscheid then stopped and waited for the police. "The senior citizen spent the rest of the transport handcuffed and strapped down," reported the police in the Märkischer Kreis district on Wednesday. Following his emergency treatment in hospital, the man was charged with "assaulting law enforcement officers and persons of equivalent status".

