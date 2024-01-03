Patient dies after beating treatment - therapist in court

A self-proclaimed healer organizes a workshop in the UK where people with serious illnesses are treated via beatings. For a 71-year-old diabetic, the treatment approach, which is neither conventional nor sensitive, leads to a medical emergency - resulting in death.

In the UK, a self-proclaimed "healer" is facing charges over the death of a 71-year-old woman who died after allegedly being treated by the man with a beating. Hongchi Xiao, who comes from Cloudbreak, California, denied the accusation before a judge in Winchester, southern England, on Wednesday that he had caused the death of his patient Danielle Carr-Gomm by grossly breaching his duty of care.

The 71-year-old had taken part in a workshop run by Xiao in 2016, in which people with serious illnesses are supposed to be cured by being repeatedly beaten or beating themselves. The controversial method called Paida-Lajin is also known as "beating therapy". Carr-Gomm, who suffered from diabetes, developed ketoacidosis as a result of the treatment and died on October 20, 2016.

Patient refused insulin injections

Ketoacidosis is a medical emergency caused by a lack of insulin in diabetics. This complication is life-threatening and requires immediate medical treatment. Xiao, who was born in China, was extradited from Australia to the UK for the trial for involuntary manslaughter. The 60-year-old remains in custody for the time being. The trial against him is due to begin at the end of June.

According to her family, Carr-Gomm was a staunch supporter of holistic medicine and alternative therapies. She was diagnosed with diabetes in 1999. However, she refused to treat the disease with insulin for fear of the needles.

Source: www.ntv.de