Patient advocate criticizes planned strikes by GPs after Christmas

The doctors' action particularly affects old and weak people, warned the patient advocate. After all, the medical on-call service is also severely restricted during this time. However, Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) showed no initiative to stop the actions "apart from publicly effective incomprehension".

The Virchowbund, an association of doctors in private practice in Germany, has called for practice closures throughout Germany from December 27 to 29 in protest against healthcare policy.

"We are giving our medical assistants time off during this period - as a thank you for their hard work and as compensation for the fact that they have not yet received a state coronavirus bonus," reads the call on the association's website. As the protest will be followed by the weekend and New Year's Day, the practices are not expected to reopen until January 2.

Janine Wissler, leader of the Left Party, showed understanding for the strikes and criticized Health Minister Lauterbach. His call to GPs not to abandon patients between the years was "outrageous and seems like sheer mockery in view of his two years of failures in the health sector", she told the "Rheinische Post". Lauterbach must remember his own medical ethics and take the demands in the health sector seriously.

Source: www.stern.de