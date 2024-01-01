Curious - Passengers want to smuggle gold in their rectums

Two passengers wanted to illegally bring gold to India in their rectums and in a coffee machine. The two smugglers, who were traveling independently of each other, were carrying a total of 3.5 kilograms of the precious metal worth around 20 million rupees (approximately 217,000 euros), as reported by the "Hindustan Times", citing local authorities. They were arrested at the airport in the Indian metropolis of Lucknow at the weekend after arriving from Dubai.

A video on social media shows how an airport employee destroys the coffee machine with a hammer and cylindrical gold bars emerge. The smuggler with the gold in his rectum was transporting it as a paste, it was said.

Gold smugglers are repeatedly apprehended in India - they are often creative in their methods. The metal is highly valued in the country and most of it is imported. In order to avoid customs duties, attempts are repeatedly made to import it illegally.

Rich people in India repeatedly offer gold to the gods in Hindu temples. Many also see it as good luck to buy the precious metal for holidays, and women often receive gold jewelry for their wedding - also as security for difficult times.

Source: www.stern.de