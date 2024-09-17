Skip to content
Passengers experience nose and ear bleeding due to cabin pressure problems during Delta flight.

Passengers on a Delta Air Lines trip from Salt Lake City to Portland are currently recuperating, as a cabin pressure problem resulted in nosebleeds and other complications, as reported by the airline and passengers themselves.

Delta Airline's aircraft remain stationed at the terminals of Salt Lake City International Airport, as depicted in a file from 2020.

"Apologies to our flight 1203 passengers for the inconvenience encountered on Sept. 15, we expressed through a Delta representative's statement. The crew adhered to protocols, guiding the plane back to SLC. Our ground team then stepped in, aiding the passengers with their immediate needs," Delta explained.

The passengers on flight 1203 were subsequently relocated to a different aircraft.

Delta technical personnel resolved the pressurization issue on the aircraft, as mentioned by the airline, and the plane resumed operations the day after.

Caryn Allen shared with CNN affiliate KSL that it didn't take long for passengers to detect something amiss on the flight. "I glanced at my husband, and he had both hands over his ears, sort of leaning forward," Allen stated.

Allen also recalled observing a passenger, seated a couple of rows behind her, with a severe nosebleed. "A gentleman with a severely bleeding nose, and people were attempting to assist him," she described.

Jaci Purser added that she felt like someone was stabbing her ear. "I placed my hand over the affected ear, and upon withdrawing it, there was blood on my hand," Purser detailed.

Though no severe injuries were reported, medical personnel identified 10 individuals requiring investigation or treatment following the flight.

The Federal Aviation Administration has announced that it will look into the matter.

