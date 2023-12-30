Resin - Passenger on motorcycle seriously injured in accident

A 16-year-old passenger on a motorcycle was seriously injured in a collision between a car and a Simson. According to the police on Saturday, two 16-year-old girls were driving their Simson on the district road towards Silstedt. When turning, a 76-year-old driver drove his car into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with the motorcycle. The motorcyclist reportedly suffered minor injuries and her passenger was taken to hospital. The police initiated preliminary proceedings against the person responsible for the accident for negligent bodily injury. According to the police, the accident occurred on Friday evening.

Source: www.stern.de