Investigations - Passenger kicks and insults train attendant

A train attendant was kicked and verbally abused by an aggressive passenger on a regional train to Essen. The man, who did not have a valid ticket, went on a rampage and threatened the train employee during the inspection, according to the federal police. The 40-year-old is also said to have pulled the emergency brake on the open track and stopped the train.

Another passenger helped to bring the man to his senses for the time being. Police officers picked up the attacker at Essen station and took him away. However, he reportedly continued to behave aggressively at the station and was eventually brought before a magistrate.

The police opened an investigation into dangerous bodily harm, threats, insults, dangerous interference with rail traffic, misuse of emergency call facilities and fraud. The incident took place on Saturday.

