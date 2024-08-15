- Passenger Association criticizes replacement for trains during lockdown

The replacement traffic between Hamburg and Mecklenburg-Vorpommern during the full closure of the Hamburg - Berlin railway line is causing significant criticism from passenger association Pro Bahn. The offer is too meager and unstructured, the Pro Bahn state associations of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern and Hamburg/Schleswig-Holstein stated in a joint declaration on Thursday.

This also affects many passengers traveling to Mecklenburg-Vorpommern with destinations including Schwerin, Wismar, Rostock, Güstrow, Stralsund, and the Baltic coast. Many are not even aware of it. There are only sporadic noticeable signs on the stations. In contrast, the information about the closure of the Riedbahn between Frankfurt and Mannheim was more visible and timely.

"Meager replacement offer"

The replacement offer between Hamburg, Schwerin, Rostock, and Stralsund is meager, criticized Stefan Barkleit, chairman of the Pro Bahn state association Hamburg/Schleswig-Holstein. A bus is running as a replacement for the regional express line Hamburg - Schwerin, which runs every two hours, but it departs from the S-Bahn station Hamburg-Wandsbeker Chaussee or alternatively Hamburg-Bergedorf. "Bad luck if the passengers are standing at the wrong departure point at the Hamburg main station."

Connections often don't match

An IC bus is running six times a day from the ZOB at the Hamburg main station to Schwerin, but the connection to Rostock and Stralsund only matches twice a day. Once a day, an IC is running from Hamburg via Lübeck to Rügen - those who want to go to Schwerin have to change in Bad Kleinen. "More direct train pairs via Lübeck would have been necessary here," it was said.

From Hamburg via Lübeck and Bad Kleinen to Rostock and Schwerin, the association fears it will be crowded in the small diesel trains between Lübeck and Bad Kleinen. In the evening, an IC bus to Schwerin is missing at 20:40.

Overall, Pro Bahn considers the replacement offer "not usable." For the announced longer track closure in 2025 and 2026, the passenger association demands better replacement traffic planning.

The lack of suitable replacement trains for the Hamburg - Berlin railway line closure is causing travelers to use per train, such as the IC bus to Schwerin, but the infrequent connections and limited seating pose challenges. The meager replacement offer with sporadic signs at stations has left many passengers unaware and struggling to plan their journeys effectively.

Read also: