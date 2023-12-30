Skip to content
Passenger allegedly grabbed the steering wheel: Five injured

Five people have been injured in an accident on the Autobahn 8 near Merklingen (Alb-Donau district) - one 21-year-old seriously. The 33-year-old co-driver is said to have been asleep while driving and then grabbed the steering wheel without warning, as the police reported on Saturday. The car...

Five people have been injured in an accident on the Autobahn 8 near Merklingen(Alb-Donau district) - one 21-year-old seriously. The 33-year-old co-driver is said to have been asleep while driving and then grabbed the steering wheel without warning, as the police reported on Saturday. The car then skidded and crashed into the crash barrier. All five occupants were injured on Friday, the 21-year-old driver seriously. They were taken to hospital. The 33-year-old is now facing charges of dangerous interference with road traffic. The police were unable to provide any further details for the time being.

