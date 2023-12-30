Investigations - Passau: Truck driver released after fatal accident

After the fatal truck accident in Passau, the driver is at large again. A police spokeswoman said on Saturday that the 63-year-old was being investigated for involuntary manslaughter. However, there was no indication of an intentional offense and no grounds for detention. He was therefore released from police custody after being questioned on Saturday.

On Friday morning, the man had driven his truck past a stopping bus on a sidewalk in Bahnhofstrasse, which is lined with stores, and hit five people. A 37-year-old mother died at the scene of the accident, her eleven-year-old daughter succumbed to her injuries a short time later in hospital. Her nine-year-old son was very seriously injured, but was no longer in danger of dying on Saturday, according to the police spokeswoman. A 70-year-old woman was still in hospital on Saturday; a 45-year-old woman who was also injured in the accident had already been discharged on Friday.

Further witnesses wanted

According to the police headquarters in Lower Bavaria, the witness statements and the evaluation of videos have confirmed the previous findings regarding the accident. At this stage, neither a technical defect nor driver error can be ruled out. The police continued to question witnesses on Saturday and are also appealing for further witnesses. At the time of the accident, a city bus was stopped at the red light in Bahnhofstraße. Passers-by and passengers on the bus who witnessed the incident should come forward.

There was no evidence of alcohol or drugs in the truck driver. However, the police spokeswoman said that not all results had been evaluated yet. The police investigation with the Passau public prosecutor's office was continuing. The pending results of the accident analysis report and the evaluation of the evidence are decisive for a final statement. The expert completed his investigations at the scene on Friday.

