Bavaria - Passau: Nine-year-old still undergoing treatment after truck accident

After the accident with a truck in the center of Passau, the injured nine-year-old's state of health is said to be unchanged. He is still being treated in hospital, said a police spokesman. His 37-year-old mother died at the scene of the accident on Friday, his eleven-year-old sister later succumbed to her injuries in hospital.

A truck hit several pedestrians in the Lower Bavarian town on Friday morning. The 63-year-old truck driver was on a delivery tour and, according to initial police reports, wanted to avoid a stationary bus - and drove onto the sidewalk.

In addition to the nine-year-old boy, two women aged 70 and 45 were taken to hospital. The 63-year-old truck driver is now in police custody after receiving medical treatment.

Source: www.stern.de