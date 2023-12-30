Bavaria - Passau: Nine-year-old still undergoing treatment after truck accident
After the accident with a truck in the center of Passau, the injured nine-year-old's state of health is said to be unchanged. He is still being treated in hospital, said a police spokesman. His 37-year-old mother died at the scene of the accident on Friday, his eleven-year-old sister later succumbed to her injuries in hospital.
A truck hit several pedestrians in the Lower Bavarian town on Friday morning. The 63-year-old truck driver was on a delivery tour and, according to initial police reports, wanted to avoid a stationary bus - and drove onto the sidewalk.
In addition to the nine-year-old boy, two women aged 70 and 45 were taken to hospital. The 63-year-old truck driver is now in police custody after receiving medical treatment.
Source: www.stern.de