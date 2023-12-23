Foundation President - Parzinger: "We miss the Pergamon Museum"

The Pergamon Museum on Museum Island in Berlin, one of the most visited museums in Germany, will be closed for years to come. "Of course we miss the Pergamon Museum," said the President of the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation, Hermann Parzinger, to the German Press Agency in Berlin.

"The museum was the best-visited building of the National Museums until the end. Although only the south wing was open, we had up to 800,000 visitors a year. That is enormous," said Parzinger. "We are looking forward to 2027, when the north wing will be completely redesigned and reopened with the Museum of Islamic Art, which will double in size, and of course with the Pergamon Altar, the main attraction on Museum Island."

The foundation, which is funded by the federal and state governments and has around 2000 employees, includes the State Library, several institutes and the State Museums with 15 collections and 4.7 million objects at 19 locations.

The Pergamon Museum is one of the most popular museums in Germany. It is one of the few museums in Germany that attracts more than one million visitors every year, including the Collection of Classical Antiquities, the Museum of the Ancient Near East and the Museum of Islamic Art.

The museum will remain completely closed for at least four years. The north wing of the building and the central wing with the famous Pergamon Altar have already been closed to the public for ten years.

Section A with the Pergamon Altar should be accessible again in 2027. The second section B will remain closed until at least 2037. This means that the entire Pergamon Museum can be explored again in 14 years at the earliest. The total costs could amount to 1.5 billion euros.

New construction site for Parzinger at the Museum of the 20th Century

As an alternative, Parzinger referred to the"Pergamon Interim" with the Pergamon Panorama by Yadegar Asisi. "The small Pergamon frieze, the Telephos frieze, is on display there in its entirety, and you can also see large parts of the sculptural furnishings from the Pergamon."

Parzinger believes that the work is on schedule despite the planned traffic calming. "There is a clear statement from the district that nothing will be done to jeopardize the completion of the Pergamon Museum." Exceptions for construction site traffic are also possible in a traffic-calmed zone. "The completion of the Pergamon Museum is extremely important for the district and for Berlin as a whole."

Parzinger still has a fresh building site with the Museum of the 20th Century at the Kulturforum, which is now known as "berlin modern". The Swiss architects Herzog & de Meuron, who also built the Elbphilharmonie concert hall in Hamburg and the Allianz Arena in Munich, had to revise their design for the building, which was financed by the federal government to the tune of almost half a billion euros.

The revision was extremely important. "The building is being built in a time of upheaval: the competition and the start of planning were still in the so-called fossil age. Today we know that things can't go on like this," says Parzinger. "That's why fundamental changes have been made to energy consumption and CO2 emissions. Considering that this building was planned in the fossil age and under different conditions, these changes are so far-reaching that we can certainly speak of a model project."

