Parzinger: "We miss the Pergamon Museum"

The Pergamon Museum on Museum Island in Berlin, one of the most visited museums in Germany, will be closed for years to come. "Of course we miss the Pergamon Museum," said the President of the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation, Hermann Parzinger, to the German Press Agency in Berlin.

"The museum was the best-visited building of the National Museums until the end. Although only the south wing was open, we had up to 800,000 visitors a year. That is enormous," said Parzinger. "We are looking forward to 2027, when the north wing will be completely redesigned and reopened with the Museum of Islamic Art, which will double in size, and of course with the Pergamon Altar, the main attraction on Museum Island."

In addition to the State Library and several institutes, the State Museums with 15 collections and 4.7 million objects at 19 locations also belong to the foundation, which is funded by the federal and state governments and has around 2,000 employees.

More than one million visitors

The Pergamon Museum is one of the most popular museums in Germany. It is one of the few museums in Germany that attracts more than one million visitors a year, including the Collection of Classical Antiquities, the Museum of the Ancient Near East and the Museum of Islamic Art.

The museum will remain completely closed for at least four years. The north wing of the building and the central wing with the famous Pergamon Altar have already been closed to the public for ten years.

Section A with the Pergamon Altar should be accessible again in 2027. The second section B will remain closed until at least 2037. This means that the entire Pergamon Museum can be explored again in 14 years at the earliest. The total costs could amount to 1.5 billion euros.

As an alternative, Parzinger referred to the"Pergamon Interim" with the Pergamon Panorama by Yadegar Asisi. "The small Pergamon frieze, the Telephos frieze, is on display there in its entirety, and you can also see large parts of the sculptural furnishings from the Pergamon."

