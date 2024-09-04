- Partners Gracing the Albrechtsburg in Meissen

In Meissen, a couple concluded their nighttime walk with an unexpected encounter with the law. The gentleman and lady were exploring the vicinity of the Albrechtsburg on a Tuesday evening, as stated by Dresden authorities on the following day. Unfortunately, they were inadvertently secured in the courtyard enclosure by the security crew.

The concerned couple reached out for assistance and were eventually freed by the on-duty officers. The police noted, "The duo was able to continue their journey without incident."

