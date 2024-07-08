Court of law - Partner stabbed to death? Trial begins

He is accused of having coerced her and two days later stabbed her with a knife: A 42-year-old German's trial for manslaughter is set to begin at the Ellwangen District Court on Monday (9:00 am). He is reportedly charged, according to a court spokesperson, with killing his 40-year-old girlfriend in Sontheim an der Brenz (Heidenheim District).

In their relationship, which produced a one-year-old child, there were frequent disputes. The situation is said to have escalated in January. The spokesperson reported that the defendant grabbed the 40-year-old woman by the throat in a heated argument and coerced her. Two days later, there was reportedly another dispute. The man then allegedly decided to kill his partner because he could no longer endure living with her. He is said to have stabbed her with a kitchen knife, according to the spokesperson. A verdict is expected in mid-July.

