Parties also back non-party candidates

In the local elections in June, the parties in Saxony-Anhalt are also deliberately running candidates without a party membership. This was confirmed by the CDU, SPD, FDP, Left Party and Greens on request. They are relying on non-party members "who are committed to the values of the Free Democrats and want to work for the common good in their home state", said Lydia Hüskens, state leader of the Liberals.

The Left Party also points out that it is a long-established practice to run with open lists. "This means that we actively approach local sympathizers and committed people who we would like to have on our side," said a spokeswoman for the party.

It is still unclear whether the six parties represented in the state parliament will be able to put forward enough candidates in all regions. According to the information provided, the lists have not yet been finalized.

"As in previous years, we want to become the strongest local political force in Saxony-Anhalt once again," said CDU state director Mario Zeising. In the previous local elections, the party was able to put forward more candidates than the other political parties combined. "We are also aiming to achieve this goal for the local elections in 2024."

The Greens want to challenge the CDU for the top spot in Magdeburg and Halle. They want to "form the largest parliamentary group" in the two largest cities in the state, said a party spokesperson. There would be more candidates running in both cities than in 2019.

When asked, the AfD explained that the aim was to gain "clear majorities" in the district councils and city councils of the independent cities. "There are enough suitable candidates across the country for this." The AfD did not comment on cooperation with non-party members.

"We are determined to put forward enough candidates in all regions," said an SPD spokesperson. Cooperation with non-partisans has proven its worth. "Our experience with this integrative approach has been consistently positive."

FDP state chairwoman Hüskens said: "With a committed election campaign, a result of between 6 and 8 percent is realistic." She firmly believes that the lists for the district elections will be well filled everywhere.

The 2024 local elections in Saxony-Anhalt will take place on June 9. This means that the new elections for district councils, city and municipal councils as well as local councils and local chairpersons in Saxony-Anhalt will be held together with the elections to the European Parliament.

"Merging the elections to a single date means less organizational and financial effort for the electoral bodies, local administrations and representative bodies, as large parts of the election preparation can be completed in a single process," explained Minister of the Interior Tamara Zieschang (CDU) recently. "We also hope that a joint election date will have a positive effect on voter turnout."

