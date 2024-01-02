Flood situation - Particularly on the Hase and Hunte rivers

Especially in the areas of the rivers Hase and Hunte, the flood situation in Lower Saxony is threatening to worsen due to the predicted continuous rainfall. This is according to a situation report published by the State Agency for Water Management, Coastal Defence and Nature Conservation (NLWKN) on Tuesday afternoon. If the rainfall reaches the predicted level, water levels are expected to rise.

The Hase is a tributary of the Ems and flows through several districts - such as Osnabrück and Emsland. The Hunte is a tributary of the Weser.

The situation also remains tense on other rivers. The water level of the Weser is rising again at the Hannoversch Münden gauge. The rising trend will continue in the coming days and will occur with a time delay at downstream gauges. A "significant worsening of the flood situation is therefore to be expected, particularly in the upper reaches of the Weser", the report said.

The water levels would rise again on Tuesday, particularly in the tributaries of the Aller and the upper reaches of the Oker and Leine, due to heavy rainfall in the Harz Mountains.

