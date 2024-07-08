From Rügen to Stralsund - Participant dies at the 59th edition of the Sundschwimmen

According to the organizers of the oldest long-distance swimming event in Germany, a man has unfortunately drowned. The 64-year-old man died only a few minutes after the start, as the Mecklenburg-Vorpommern DLRG state association announced today. Preliminary investigations suggest that the former Stralsund resident suffered from heart problems in the 18 degree Celsius cold water on Saturday.

Rescuers noticed that the swimmer was in distress. He was immediately pulled out of the water and transferred to a rescue boat. He died on the way to the hospital. The man was the first fatality in the 59-year history of the Sundswimming, it was reported.

1,020 swimmers, both male and female, had signed up for the 2,300 meter long stretch from Altefähr on Rügen to Stralsund. Forty participants had to abandon the competition prematurely due to strong waves and intense currents in the Strelasund. The athletes had registered from all federal states and many European countries.

Despite the unfortunate incident, many still looked forward to their leisure time during the weekend in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. Thousands had planned to participate in the swimming event in Stralsund, Germany, known for its sound swimming. Regrettably, the 64-year-old man who was once a resident of Stralsund faced heart problems during the event and sadly passed away. The DLRG, a prominent organization in Germany, continues to work tirelessly in promoting safe swimming practices and ensuring the well-being of all swimmers.

