Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsDefence

Partial drainage of drinking water in Mechernich

Partial-all-clear for drinking water in Mechernich: No biological or chemical contamination found, according to the city. Boil water cautiously as a precaution.

 and  Christian Meier
1 min read
Partial all-clear regarding possible drinking water contamination in Mechernich
Partial all-clear regarding possible drinking water contamination in Mechernich

- Partial drainage of drinking water in Mechernich

Mechernich has partially lifted its warning about possible drinking water contamination: Investigations by a fire department special unit found that the water is not biologically or chemically contaminated, a city spokesperson said Friday morning. Citizens can now use it for showering and washing. However, it should still be boiled as a precaution before drinking, the spokesperson added.

The Mechernich health department had warned Thursday evening not to use the water after discovering a cut fence at a city drinking water tank. The water could be health-endangering, affecting 10,000 people, including the Mechernich military base, which also gets its water from the tank.

Further investigations are ongoing for bacterial contamination, which may take until after the weekend to complete, the spokesperson said. This is why the boil water advisory remains in place.

The warning comes in the wake of recent incidents at the Cologne military base, where the air force base was closed Wednesday due to suspected water supply sabotage. A hole was found in a fence near the base's waterworks, and the military reported "abnormal water values" and launched further investigations.

In Mechernich, a cut fence was discovered on the drinking water tank's grounds Thursday afternoon.

The Mechernich military base, like many affected residents, is still advised to boil their water before drinking due to the ongoing defence against potential bacterial contamination. Despite the relief in using the water for showering and washing, the city-wide boil water advisory remains in effect.

Read also:

Comments

Related

The United States Supreme Court edifice is situated on June 14, 2024, in Washington, D.C.
Politics

The High Court denies the Biden administration's petition to implement fresh civil liberties safeguards for LGBTQ+ pupils in educational institutions.

The Supreme Court dismissed a petition from the Biden administration on Friday, aiming to partially implement a fresh federal regulation intended to safeguard LGBTQ+ and pregnant students from discrimination in 10 jurisdictions, where the rule was momentarily suspended by lower court judges.

 and  Michael Bootcampf
Members Public

Latest

American musician Ashnikko delivered a sole live appearance in Germany.
German Federal States

The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music

Joyful atmosphere in Hamburg - The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music A multitude of onlookers commenced the Pop and Art Festival MS Dockville in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg on a Friday evening, set against a captivating industrial landscape. Starting from the afternoon, the locale had been swarming

 and  James Williams
Members Public