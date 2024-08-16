- Partial drainage of drinking water in Mechernich

Mechernich has partially lifted its warning about possible drinking water contamination: Investigations by a fire department special unit found that the water is not biologically or chemically contaminated, a city spokesperson said Friday morning. Citizens can now use it for showering and washing. However, it should still be boiled as a precaution before drinking, the spokesperson added.

The Mechernich health department had warned Thursday evening not to use the water after discovering a cut fence at a city drinking water tank. The water could be health-endangering, affecting 10,000 people, including the Mechernich military base, which also gets its water from the tank.

Further investigations are ongoing for bacterial contamination, which may take until after the weekend to complete, the spokesperson said. This is why the boil water advisory remains in place.

The warning comes in the wake of recent incidents at the Cologne military base, where the air force base was closed Wednesday due to suspected water supply sabotage. A hole was found in a fence near the base's waterworks, and the military reported "abnormal water values" and launched further investigations.

In Mechernich, a cut fence was discovered on the drinking water tank's grounds Thursday afternoon.

The Mechernich military base, like many affected residents, is still advised to boil their water before drinking due to the ongoing defence against potential bacterial contamination. Despite the relief in using the water for showering and washing, the city-wide boil water advisory remains in effect.

Read also: