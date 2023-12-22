Breakdown - Part of the train comes loose: forgotten with passengers at the station

Numerous passengers on a train from Berlin to Poland waited for more than an hour at a small station due to a breakdown. Their part of the train became detached from the front train at Alt Rosenthal station east of Berlin on Thursday afternoon without the train driver noticing, as the operator Niederbarnimer Eisenbahn announced on Friday. The other part of the train, regional train RB 26, initially continued without her. "A coupling came loose when the train started at a stop," said an NEB spokesperson.

The train driver only noticed that the coupling had come loose at the next but one station. He then drove back with his part of the train, in which 20 to 25 passengers were sitting, to pick up the rear part of the train. The 70 to 80 passengers had to wait for more than an hour and a half. Some of them were standing on the platform. The "Märkische Oderzeitung" and the "Berliner Zeitung" had previously reported on the incident.

Several passengers vented their anger in the Facebook group NEB-Gruppe (Line RB 26). "We were alone," wrote one user. NEB regretted the breakdown and the fact that passengers initially had to wait in the cold. "This has never happened before," said the company spokesperson. The incident is being investigated. The journey without a second train section also had consequences for other trains: the line was temporarily closed.

