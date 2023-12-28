German Armed Forces - Parliamentary Commissioner for the Armed Forces: the debate on compulsory military service needs to be relaxed

The Parliamentary Commissioner for the Armed Forces, Eva Högl, has called for an objective debate on the models for general service in the Bundeswehr and civilian organizations in the new year. "I am calling for a relaxation of the debate. It would be very welcome if a discussion about concrete concepts were to pick up speed now," the SPD politician told the German Press Agency in Berlin.

This does not mean that there will immediately be compulsory military service or a mandatory year for society. One thing is clear: "Nobody wants the old compulsory military service back. We need a new concept. Is there a need to increase the size of the Bundeswehr with more personnel? Given the situation, I would say yes." There are currently 181,000 soldiers. The target of 203,000 soldiers by 2030 cannot be achieved if everything remains the same in terms of recruitment.

Compulsory military service suspended in 2011 after 55 years

Compulsory military service was suspended in July 2011 after 55 years by the then Defense Minister Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg (CSU). In practice, this was tantamount to the abolition of military and civilian service, as all structures for the conscription and training of a large number of soldiers were also abolished.

Due to the changed security situation following the Russian attack on Ukraine, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) is having models of compulsory service examined and is also looking at the Swedish conscription model. Criticism came mainly from the FDP, but SPD leader Saskia Esken also distanced herself from the proposal.

Sweden as a role model

In contrast, the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Armed Forces, who has made 123 on-site visits to troops at home and abroad this year, is in favor of the idea and also refers to Sweden. "Everyone gets mail first, they are approached and asked to report. Then they are sampled and given an offer," she said. "Sweden doesn't recruit an entire year group. So it's not really compulsory military service, but those who are suitable and willing are taken."

Green Party leader Omid Nouripour does not believe that compulsory military service should be reintroduced in Germany. "I don't believe that compulsory military service is needed," he told dpa in Berlin. "I wouldn't rule anything out now because it will never do any good. Times are too fluid for that," he said in response to a corresponding question. "But I don't see that happening at all." The Greens are of the opinion that compulsory military service leads to more costs and does not necessarily increase the ability to serve in the army.

Pistorius wants to look at the Swedish model

Högl said that she welcomed the fact that Pistorius was taking a closer look at the Swedish model. "I would be delighted if we could use 2024 to discuss these different ideas and models objectively and constructively instead of reflexively and categorically rejecting any debate."

She is in favor of more commitment than with the Federal Volunteer Service and of considering both men and women. A service would then have to be examined for the armed forces as well as for culture, social affairs and the environment. "And if you want to retain as much voluntarism as possible, then it has to be attractive," she said. "The incentives have to be discussed. A starting capital, advantages when looking for a training or study place or bonuses for retirement benefits."

Large holes in the Bundeswehr inventory

The transfer of equipment to Ukraine has torn large holes in the Bundeswehr's inventory and operational readiness, she said. Rapid replenishment is necessary. "I am not aware of any discussion in the Bundeswehr that shows doubts about the aid to Ukraine. All soldiers say that it is absolutely right and important to support Ukraine with everything the Bundeswehr can provide," she said. "Our soldiers know what is at stake in the war in Ukraine." She hoped that the West's willingness to support Ukraine would continue. The country would only be able to withstand Russia, let alone recapture territory, if the West provided massive support.

Regarding Pistorius' plans to station a war-ready brigade of up to 5,000 soldiers in Lithuania, Högl said that the most important thing there was to be fully equipped. This ranges from equipment such as night-vision goggles and radios to weapon systems such as tanks. Högl: "Then it is attractive to serve there. And it must certainly also be financially attractive for our soldiers. This applies to foreign pay and allowances."

Högl: Need more speed than usual

She also called for more speed: "It is important that things don't go as slowly as is - unfortunately - usual in Germany, but that the pace set by the Lithuanians is used so that good and modern infrastructure is created quickly." She also referred to the "very good principle of mutual recognition of standards" in the EU. "Of course, fire protection must be appropriate, but it can be assumed that the Lithuanians also have fire protection regulations that adequately protect our soldiers," she said.

Högl said that the issue of 2023 would be the strain on the troops, adding that the men and women of the Bundeswehr were doing an outstanding job "even though they don't have anywhere near the conditions they need to fulfill their mission." She therefore called for a "task critique". Högl said: "You can't keep giving more and more orders. We need to prioritize and say what is possible - and what is no longer possible."

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de