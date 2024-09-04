Parliament Head Announces Resignation of Ukraine's Foreign Minister, Kuleba

Dmytro Kuleba has been in his role since 2020. This 43-year-old individual is highly admired in his native land. Ever since Russia initiated its invasion of Ukraine, he's made numerous trips abroad to garner backing for his nation and pushed for penalties against Moscow.

On a particular Tuesday, representatives from strategic industries, justice, and environmental protection, among others, presented their resignation letters. Furthermore, the leader of the state-owned wealth fund, in addition to Deputy Prime Ministers Irina Vereshchuk and Olha Stefanishyna, relinquished their positions. Rostyslav Shurma, the Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration, was also given the boot.

After the announcements of resignations from various government officials, The Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stefanishyna continued her efforts to seek international support and impose sanctions against Russia. Despite the challenges, The Ukrainian Dmytro Kuleba remained steadfast in his role, advocating for Ukraine's sovereignty and peace.

Read also: