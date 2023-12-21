Storm - Parks in Hanover closed due to storm warning

Due to the predicted squalls, the parks and city forest in Hanover will remain closed this Thursday. Specifically, the zoo, the Eilenriede forest station, the city park and, in Herrenhausen, the Great Garden and the Berggarten will be affected, the administration announced. The show houses of the Berggarten, however, are open with free admission. Warnings are issued against entering the woods and parks during and immediately after storms. In general, the parks are to be entered at your own risk.

The German Weather Service (DWD) is expecting heavy squalls on land and gale-force winds on the coasts of the North Sea and Baltic Sea on Thursday. At the same time, it will continue to rain a lot and thunderstorms are also possible, especially around the Harz Mountains. The DWD is expecting heavy continuous rain here.

DWD forecast

Source: www.stern.de