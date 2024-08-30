- Park Plans to Generate Power in Parking Garage Area

The Allgäu Skyline Park situated near Bad Wörishofen is poised to meet a substantial chunk of its energy requirements after two and a half decades, following the construction of approximately 2,150 carports equipped with solar panels. As per the firm's estimates, the installation on the visitor parking area could potentially power around 3,800 households, although the main consumer of the solar energy will be the Skyline Park itself.

The widely recognized amusement park marks its 25th anniversary this Friday with an event graced by Bavarian Minister-President Markus Söder (CSU). A public celebration was held back in June to mark the anniversary.**

Skyline Park is a well-known entity, even among those who steer clear of amusement parks. Its location along the A96 motorway (Munich-Lindau) ensures it is frequently seen by highway users, with thrill-seekers swirling high in the air in the attractions.

For the visitors, it's an exhilarating experience

Some four years ago, the world's tallest flight carousel, a towering 150-meter-high structure, began operations. This family-owned company operates the carousel, which sends its seats spiraling approximately 100 meters up in the air. The carousel operates under the name 'Allgäu Flyer'. Other park offerings also reach high, such as the 'Sky Shot', which propels the brave into the air in a type of ball, climbing up to 90 meters high. The Skyline Park proudly refers to itself as Bavaria's largest amusement park, though it faces stiff competition from German Legoland in Günzburg within Swabia.

Post the pandemic lull, amusement and leisure parks in Germany have regained their popularity, according to industry data. The Association of German Amusement Parks and Leisure Companies revealed in autumn 2023 that the member companies, roughly 120 leisure businesses, reported more than 50 million guests per season following the pandemic.

The Solar panels installed on the visitor parking area of the Skyline Park are expected to supply energy to other park facilities when necessary. Despite being known for its thrilling rides, such as the 'Allgäu Flyer' and the 'Sky Shot', the Skyline Park also focuses on sustainable practices like energy conservation.

Read also: