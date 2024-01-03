Paris hoteliers declare war on bedbugs ahead of the Olympics

This summer, hundreds of thousands of sports enthusiasts will flock to Paris for the Olympic and Paralympic Games. What they will definitely have to do without are bedbugs in hotels. The operators are already reacting and sending pest controllers on the trail.

A few months ago, there was a lot of excitement in France about the spread of bedbugs, and now Parisian hotels are arming themselves against the parasites ahead of the Olympic Games this summer. The newspaper "Le Parisien" reported that numerous insect exterminators in the metropolitan area of the capital are already receiving reservations for an inspection of hotel rooms with sniffer dogs.

Hoteliers are going to great lengths to ensure that their rooms are free of bedbugs. The hotels don't want negative advertising with a photo of a bedbug on a booking platform, so they organize a preventive check of the rooms, said the president of the syndicate of experts for the detection of bedbugs by dogs, Sébastien Pizzocaro, to the newspaper. "Early infestations can be detected before the arrival of the big waves of tourists." Each room inspected costs around 30 euros. If bedbugs were actually found, the insect exterminators could eradicate them with a steam treatment.

The Summer Games are scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 11, 2024, followed by the Paralympic Games from August 28 to September 8, 2024. Last summer, a veritable hysteria about bedbugs broke out in France. People increasingly reported the presence of alleged or actual bedbugs from trains, cinemas and other places - often accompanied by photos of the parasites.

In France, one in ten households is affected

As the authorities recently announced, the prevalence of bedbugs in France has actually increased in recent years. Between 2017 and 2022, an estimated eleven percent of all French households were affected by bedbugs. In Germany, too, the bedbugs that virtually disappeared decades ago are once again an issue, partly due to all the traveling.

The bugs suck blood and live in inhabited enclosed spaces. They hide in beds, furniture joints or cracks, for example. Bedbugs are now resistant to practically all over-the-counter insecticides. Professional help is therefore often required to eliminate them.

