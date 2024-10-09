Paris Hilton expresses enthusiasm for the alluring lingerie she's promoting.

Paris Hilton is merging comfort with flair. The 43-year-old is the latest celebrity endorser, or better said, model, for the UK lingerie line "Agent Provocateur" in their autumn ad campaign. This is a prestigious role for Paris, as the brand's underwear symbolizes "power and grace" and pays tribute to "unadulterated femininity," Hilton shares with "Fashion Daily."

The empowering, graceful, and feminine allure of black lingerie, such as panties, garter belts, and bras, is showcased by Hilton in a series of Instagram posts. She lounges seductively on a couch, in front of a fireplace on the floor, and even on the hood of a vintage car, revealing minimal fabric yet plenty of allure.

Hilton's supporters are delighted

As a smart entrepreneur, Hilton is utilizing the lingerie brand's publicity to boost her own music career. She sets her Instagram posts to the rhythm of her new song "Bad Bitch Academy" from her album "Iconic Forever," and even tags Megan Thee Stallion, who collaborates on the track with her. "The Bad Bitch Academy is for attractive individuals, right?" Hilton remarks to the American rapper. Bam, a little promotion for her music.

An open-ended question, as Hilton undeniably fits into the "attractive" category, if not more, according to her followers. Her famous catchphrase "That's hot!" graces the comments multiple times, in reference to her scintillating lingerie display. Some fans even feel like they're rewinding time. "These photos could be from a 2005 video" or "It feels like we're still in the 2000s," reads two of many comments where Hilton's followers reminisce about the time when the now 43-year-old released her first album "Paris."

Instagram is a great platform for Hilton to promote her music, as she incorporates clips of her new song "Bad Bitch Academy" in her lingerie posts. Furthermore, Instagram is also a place where Paris' supporters express their admiration, often using her famous catchphrase, "That's hot!", when referring to her scintillating lingerie displays.

Read also: