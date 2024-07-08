"London is in London" - Paris Hilton and daughter traveling

Paris Hilton (43) is making her first trip to London with her daughter London (born November 2023) named after her newest family member. In an Instagram video, the heiress is seen smiling on a bed as she gently strokes her daughter and showers her with kisses on her fingers. "My little princess is in London!", Paris gushes.

A "special family tradition"

In the caption of the Reel, Paris Hilton reveals what makes this trip so special for her. "Since I was a baby, I have spent every summer in this hotel, and now I can share this special family tradition with my daughter London at the London Hilton Hotel", she says about their stay at the London Hilton Hotel. She adds, she can't wait to create shared memories in her favorite Hilton Hotel.

A dream come true

In April, Hilton revealed on her podcast "I am Paris" that she had "always dreamed of having a daughter named London". The youngest child of her and her husband Carter Reum (43) also bears the middle name Marilyn, which was given to the baby after her grandmother with the same name.

Besides their daughter London, Paris Hilton and her husband, US entrepreneur Carter Milliken Reum (born 1981), are also parents to their son Phoenix Barron Reum. His second name also comes from a grandparent. Four days ago, Paris was seen cuddling with him on a plane, both wearing matching pajamas.

In January 2023, it was announced that the couple had welcomed their first child with the help of a surrogate mother. Their sister was also born at the same time. Hilton and Reum have been married since November 2021.



