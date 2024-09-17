Parents in Germany are substantially enhancing their scrutiny over their kids' online media engagements.

According to the recently revealed "Children's Media Monitor 2024", parents in Germany primarily keep an eye on their kids' online media intake. Consequently, 42% of kids aged 4 to 13 have the freedom to pick their own books and magazines. Meanwhile, 18% can choose their preferred TV shows without any restrictions. Only 8% of this age group have full autonomy in selecting apps or websites.

When it comes to videos, entertainment is the leading factor for 6- to 13-year-olds, with 63% enjoying movies, series, and shows due to their humor and ability to make them chuckle. Relaxation is the second most popular reason (62%). In the realm of reading, many children seek thrill: 55% enjoy the adventure in their stories, while 53% read for relaxation.

Music, audio plays, audiobooks, and podcasts are mainly listened to for relaxation (67%). Even in gaming, the primary motivation is to unwind (51%), but competition is also a significant factor with 39% of kids loving the chance to compete with others.

The "Children's Media Monitor" is based on 1,759 double interviews with 6- to 13-year-olds and one of their legal guardians, as well as 454 interviews with a single guardian of 4- to 5-year-olds. The study offers a representative sample for 25 popular kids' magazines and their co-reading parents.

