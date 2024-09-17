Skip to content
Parents gain enhanced authority over their offspring's Instagram activities.

Parents are gradually taking charge of their adolescents' Instagram activity, leading to a future where minors get automatically assigned "Minor Accounts." These account types will impose limitations on who can interact with them and the content they can access on Instagram.

Kids younger than 16 will need their parents' approval to loosen these safeguards. Moreover, Meta, Instagram's parent company, intends to harness AI to improve its ability to recognize when slightly older users falsify their age.

Nick Clegg, Meta's global affairs head, expressed his belief in the balance established between teen rights, parental authority, and social media firms' roles. He conceded that this new set of constraints might lead to fewer teenagers using Instagram, but he hoped that parents would develop trust in the systems set up to shield their kids safely.

The implementation of "Minor Accounts" on Instagram includes the automatic assignment of such accounts to minors, which is one of the amendments aimed at protecting children. With the new system, kids younger than 16 require their parents' approval to make changes to these amendments.

