Parents can breathe a sigh of relief. More episodes of "Bluey" are in production.

In July, the much-adored Australian animated series focused on a family of blue dogs will make its way back to Disney+ with a new episode titled "Bluey Minisodes." This spin-off series will feature 20 short adventures that were written by the show's creator, Joe Brumm, and brought to life by Ludo Studio.

Considered by many parents as the least annoying and most heartwarming children's show around, the "Bluey Minisodes" will capture funny and heartwarming moments shared by Bluey, the energetic blue dog, and her brother, Bingo. These heartfelt moments are sure to engage viewers with the show's engaging look at life and playful interactions between the characters.

Last month, "Bluey" made headlines as being the most-watched episode premiere on both "Bluey" and Disney Jr., with a whopping 10.4 million views. It's clear that audiences love watching this entertaining show revolving around a devoted blue heeler dog, her parents, and her sister.

